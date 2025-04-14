Left Menu

Election Turmoil in West Bengal: Demand for President's Rule Amid Rising Violence

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari called for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections to be conducted under President's Rule due to alleged law breakdown amid violence in Murshidabad. Adhikari claimed minority Hindus were barred from voting, and criticized the ruling government. Central forces are set to be deployed to ensure peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-04-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:07 IST
Election Turmoil in West Bengal: Demand for President's Rule Amid Rising Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has demanded that the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections be conducted under President's Rule, pointing to a breakdown of law and order following recent violence in Murshidabad district.

Adhikari accused the state government of failing to maintain peace amid unrest in Murshidabad's Suti, Dhulian, Jangipur, and Shamsherganj areas. He claimed the authorities remained passive as mobs caused destruction.

The violence, sparked by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, left three people dead and several injured. In response to Adhikari's petition, the Calcutta High Court ordered the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces in the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025