Election Turmoil in West Bengal: Demand for President's Rule Amid Rising Violence
Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari called for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections to be conducted under President's Rule due to alleged law breakdown amid violence in Murshidabad. Adhikari claimed minority Hindus were barred from voting, and criticized the ruling government. Central forces are set to be deployed to ensure peace.
Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has demanded that the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections be conducted under President's Rule, pointing to a breakdown of law and order following recent violence in Murshidabad district.
Adhikari accused the state government of failing to maintain peace amid unrest in Murshidabad's Suti, Dhulian, Jangipur, and Shamsherganj areas. He claimed the authorities remained passive as mobs caused destruction.
The violence, sparked by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, left three people dead and several injured. In response to Adhikari's petition, the Calcutta High Court ordered the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces in the affected areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
