Left Menu

Life Sentence for Mother in Infanticide Case

A woman has been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing her 15-day-old daughter by throwing her into a pond. She was fined Rs 20,000. The incident occurred at her maternal home, and the case was lodged by her father, leading to her conviction by the special court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 07-12-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 21:10 IST
Life Sentence for Mother in Infanticide Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling case, a local court here has handed down a life sentence to a woman for the murder of her 15-day-old infant daughter.

Priyanka, in an act of grave violence, allegedly threw her newborn into a pond during a visit to her maternal home this February, later leading to the infant's body being recovered from the water.

Additional District Government Advocate Aishwarya Kumar revealed that the case was filed by the woman's father. Special Judge Rinku Jindal convicted Priyanka, additionally imposing a fine of Rs 20,000 on her.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024