Life Sentence for Mother in Infanticide Case
A woman has been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing her 15-day-old daughter by throwing her into a pond. She was fined Rs 20,000. The incident occurred at her maternal home, and the case was lodged by her father, leading to her conviction by the special court.
In a chilling case, a local court here has handed down a life sentence to a woman for the murder of her 15-day-old infant daughter.
Priyanka, in an act of grave violence, allegedly threw her newborn into a pond during a visit to her maternal home this February, later leading to the infant's body being recovered from the water.
Additional District Government Advocate Aishwarya Kumar revealed that the case was filed by the woman's father. Special Judge Rinku Jindal convicted Priyanka, additionally imposing a fine of Rs 20,000 on her.
