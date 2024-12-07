Life Sentence for Mother in Infanticide Case

In a chilling case, a local court here has handed down a life sentence to a woman for the murder of her 15-day-old infant daughter.

Priyanka, in an act of grave violence, allegedly threw her newborn into a pond during a visit to her maternal home this February, later leading to the infant's body being recovered from the water.

Additional District Government Advocate Aishwarya Kumar revealed that the case was filed by the woman's father. Special Judge Rinku Jindal convicted Priyanka, additionally imposing a fine of Rs 20,000 on her.

