Left Menu

Jammu Declares Indian Oil Areas 'No-Fly Zones'

Authorities in Jammu have designated areas near Indian Oil Corporation installations as 'no-fly zones'. The order, enacted under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, prohibits the use of drones in these regions, citing potential danger. Law enforcement will ensure strict compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-12-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 21:23 IST
Jammu Declares Indian Oil Areas 'No-Fly Zones'
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to bolster security, Jammu authorities have designated areas near Indian Oil Corporation facilities as 'no-fly zones'. The announcement, made by the additional district magistrate, leverages powers granted under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

This legal provision allows district magistrates to act swiftly in cases where nuisance or imminent danger is anticipated. As a result, drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are now banned over these critical installations.

Law enforcement agencies, led by the senior superintendent of police in Jammu, are tasked with ensuring full compliance with this directive, reflecting mounting concerns over aerial security breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024