Jammu Declares Indian Oil Areas 'No-Fly Zones'

In a move to bolster security, Jammu authorities have designated areas near Indian Oil Corporation facilities as 'no-fly zones'. The announcement, made by the additional district magistrate, leverages powers granted under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

This legal provision allows district magistrates to act swiftly in cases where nuisance or imminent danger is anticipated. As a result, drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are now banned over these critical installations.

Law enforcement agencies, led by the senior superintendent of police in Jammu, are tasked with ensuring full compliance with this directive, reflecting mounting concerns over aerial security breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)