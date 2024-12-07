Jammu Declares Indian Oil Areas 'No-Fly Zones'
Authorities in Jammu have designated areas near Indian Oil Corporation installations as 'no-fly zones'. The order, enacted under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, prohibits the use of drones in these regions, citing potential danger. Law enforcement will ensure strict compliance.
- Country:
- India
In a move to bolster security, Jammu authorities have designated areas near Indian Oil Corporation facilities as 'no-fly zones'. The announcement, made by the additional district magistrate, leverages powers granted under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.
This legal provision allows district magistrates to act swiftly in cases where nuisance or imminent danger is anticipated. As a result, drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are now banned over these critical installations.
Law enforcement agencies, led by the senior superintendent of police in Jammu, are tasked with ensuring full compliance with this directive, reflecting mounting concerns over aerial security breaches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heightened Security Measures Enforced at Shahi Jama Masjid Amid Tensions in Sambhal
AI Revolutionizes Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Enhanced Safety and Security Measures
Microsoft Calls Trump to Reinforce Cybersecurity Stance
IAEA Head Grossi Highlights Growing Threats to Nuclear Security in Ukraine, Calls for Continued Vigilance
10 Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district: Police.