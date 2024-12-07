Syrian Rebels Breach Homs: A Turning Point in Assad's Rule?

Syrian rebels have entered the strategic suburbs of Homs, a pivotal development that threatens President Bashar al-Assad's enduring 24-year rule according to local sources. The insurgents breached government defenses from north and east, signaling a rapid advance that has caught many by surprise.

The situation remains volatile as heavy fighting intensifies north of Homs since Friday. The government's airstrikes aim to repel the rebels, who have already seized significant territories within 24 hours and advanced to within 30 km of Damascus.

Meanwhile, international powers like Russia, Iran, and Turkey advocate for Syria's territorial integrity, though concrete plans remain elusive. As the Syrian landscape shifts dramatically, the ongoing battle for control and power continues to evolve with profound implications for regional stability.

