Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi Reviews Northern Command's Operational Readiness
Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the Northern Command's operational preparedness, commending ranks for professionalism. He chaired capability discussions with armed forces and inspected new weapons. Brigadier Harcharan Singh, Havildar Khajur Singh, and Naik Mohammed Aslam Bhat were honored for contributions to veteran welfare, afforestation, and kiwi farming respectively.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-12-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 22:19 IST
Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited the Udhampur-based Northern Command this Saturday to assess the operational readiness, praising the ranks for their professionalism.
During his visit, the Chief of Army Staff chaired discussions focused on enhancing joint capability. The talks saw participation from senior Army, Air Force, Navy, and ITBP officers.
Gen Dwivedi also inspected new state-of-the-art weapons and logistical assets. Additionally, Brigadier Harcharan Singh, Havildar Khajur Singh, and Naik Mohammed Aslam Bhat received the 'Veteran Achievers Award' for their impactful post-retirement contributions.
