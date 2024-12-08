Left Menu

Syrian Rebels' Rapid Advance Threatens Assad's Control

Syrian rebels have swiftly captured key regions, putting President Bashar al-Assad's regime in jeopardy. The takeover of Homs and advances towards Damascus mark significant threats to the Assad dynasty's control. The civil war's progress has shocked regional powers, illustrating potential for further geopolitical instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 00:06 IST
Syrian Rebels' Rapid Advance Threatens Assad's Control

In a dramatic shift in the ongoing Syrian conflict, rebels have rapidly advanced, capturing Homs and moving towards Damascus, posing a significant threat to President Bashar al-Assad's hold on power. The swift takeover of strategic locations has placed the Assad regime and its allies in deep jeopardy.

The ascent of rebel forces in Homs and Damascus has not only put Assad's control at risk but also compromising regional stability. This upheaval has shocked Arab capitals, intensifying fears of further disruption, with regional powers like Iran and Russia reassessing their involvement.

Amid this escalation, talks between Russia, Iran, and Turkey highlight a desire for a political resolution, though no clear plans have been outlined as the situation rapidly evolves. The geopolitical landscape in Syria remains fraught as rebel advances continue to undermine established power dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024