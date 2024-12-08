Syrian Rebels' Rapid Advance Threatens Assad's Control

In a dramatic shift in the ongoing Syrian conflict, rebels have rapidly advanced, capturing Homs and moving towards Damascus, posing a significant threat to President Bashar al-Assad's hold on power. The swift takeover of strategic locations has placed the Assad regime and its allies in deep jeopardy.

The ascent of rebel forces in Homs and Damascus has not only put Assad's control at risk but also compromising regional stability. This upheaval has shocked Arab capitals, intensifying fears of further disruption, with regional powers like Iran and Russia reassessing their involvement.

Amid this escalation, talks between Russia, Iran, and Turkey highlight a desire for a political resolution, though no clear plans have been outlined as the situation rapidly evolves. The geopolitical landscape in Syria remains fraught as rebel advances continue to undermine established power dynamics.

