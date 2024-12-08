Left Menu

Ex-Defence Minister Arrested Over Martial Law Declaration

South Korean prosecutors have arrested former Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who is alleged to have been involved in President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent declaration of martial law. The arrest was made on Sunday, and details are still emerging as the prosecutors' office has yet to comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 08-12-2024 04:36 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 04:36 IST
Ex-Defence Minister Arrested Over Martial Law Declaration
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a significant development, South Korean prosecutors have apprehended former Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun. This arrest is in connection with his alleged involvement in the martial law declaration made by President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday.

The arrest was executed on Sunday, indicating the ongoing scrutiny surrounding the decision, which has stirred discussions and concerns on both a national and international scale.

While the exact details of Kim Yong-hyun's alleged role remain unclear, the prosecutors' office has not yet provided comments or insights into the evolving situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024