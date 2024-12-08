Ex-Defence Minister Arrested Over Martial Law Declaration

In a significant development, South Korean prosecutors have apprehended former Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun. This arrest is in connection with his alleged involvement in the martial law declaration made by President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday.

The arrest was executed on Sunday, indicating the ongoing scrutiny surrounding the decision, which has stirred discussions and concerns on both a national and international scale.

While the exact details of Kim Yong-hyun's alleged role remain unclear, the prosecutors' office has not yet provided comments or insights into the evolving situation.

