Assad's Era Ends: Rebels Seize Key Syrian Cities

In a staggering development, reports indicate that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's rule has effectively ended as rebels have taken control of Damascus and Homs.

President Assad is said to have departed Damascus for an undisclosed location following a week-long military retreat that saw the capital and other strategic locations fall into rebel hands without notable army presence.

The rapid succession of victories has left the Assad rule hanging by a thread, prompting surrounding Arab nations to issue a plea for political solutions amid fears of regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)