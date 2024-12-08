Left Menu

Assad's Era Ends: Rebels Seize Key Syrian Cities

In a shocking turn of events, Syrian rebels have declared the capital Damascus and the city of Homs free of President Bashar al-Assad’s control, marking a dramatic shift in the country's civil war. Assad reportedly left Damascus, while regional powers are concerned about the implications of this swift rebel advance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 09:06 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 09:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a staggering development, reports indicate that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's rule has effectively ended as rebels have taken control of Damascus and Homs.

President Assad is said to have departed Damascus for an undisclosed location following a week-long military retreat that saw the capital and other strategic locations fall into rebel hands without notable army presence.

The rapid succession of victories has left the Assad rule hanging by a thread, prompting surrounding Arab nations to issue a plea for political solutions amid fears of regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

