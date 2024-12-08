End of an Era: Assad's Rule Falls Amidst Rapid Rebel Advance

In a stunning turn of events, Syria's army command has informed officers that President Bashar al-Assad's authoritarian rule has ended. An unforeseen rebel offensive swept through Syria, culminating in the declaration that the capital, Damascus, is now free of Assad's influence.

Earlier reports confirmed Assad's departure from Damascus to an undisclosed location, as rebels entered the capital unopposed, igniting celebrations. Syrian citizens filled the streets, celebrating an end to decades of Assad family rule and the release of detainees from Sednaya prison.

This pivotal development arrives as the rebels gain control of Homs, severing Assad's stronghold links and symbolizing a major resurgence in their 13-year battle. Prime Minister al-Jalali expressed readiness to support new governance, while Assad's international allies face constraints amidst higher priorities.

