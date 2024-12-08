Left Menu

End of an Era: Assad's Rule Falls Amidst Rapid Rebel Advance

Syria's army command announces the end of President Bashar al-Assad's 24-year rule following a rapid rebel offensive that surprised the world. Rebels claimed Damascus free of Assad, marking the end of an era as citizens celebrated. Assad's allies' focus on other crises left his rule vulnerable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 09:37 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 09:37 IST
End of an Era: Assad's Rule Falls Amidst Rapid Rebel Advance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stunning turn of events, Syria's army command has informed officers that President Bashar al-Assad's authoritarian rule has ended. An unforeseen rebel offensive swept through Syria, culminating in the declaration that the capital, Damascus, is now free of Assad's influence.

Earlier reports confirmed Assad's departure from Damascus to an undisclosed location, as rebels entered the capital unopposed, igniting celebrations. Syrian citizens filled the streets, celebrating an end to decades of Assad family rule and the release of detainees from Sednaya prison.

This pivotal development arrives as the rebels gain control of Homs, severing Assad's stronghold links and symbolizing a major resurgence in their 13-year battle. Prime Minister al-Jalali expressed readiness to support new governance, while Assad's international allies face constraints amidst higher priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024