End of an Era: Assad Rule Collapses in Syria's Capital

In a dramatic turn of events, the 50-year rule of the Assad family in Syria has come to an abrupt end. This follows a swift rebel advance across government-held territories, culminating in their entry into the capital, Damascus, within 10 days.

Opposition groups reported the flight of President Bashar Assad, while celebrations broke out in Damascus. Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali has expressed the government's readiness to engage with opposition entities and hand over responsibilities to a transitional administration.

The developments mark the first successful penetration of opposition forces into Damascus since 2018. A rapid offensive led to the capture of strategic cities, significantly altering the balance of power in the war-torn nation. The international community, meanwhile, calls for urgent talks to manage the transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)