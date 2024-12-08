Methamphetamine Smuggling Soars in Northeast India: A Growing Threat
Seizures of methamphetamine have surged in India's northeastern states, particularly Assam and Mizoram, with the DRI confiscating 123 kg in a six-month period. The smuggling route exploits porous borders and involves mid-sea transfers to Sri Lanka. 'Yaba' tablets, combining methamphetamine and caffeine, are also proliferating.
- Country:
- India
The seizure of the narcotic drug methamphetamine has surged in the northeastern Indian states of Assam and Mizoram this year, with 123 kg confiscated by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) between April and September.
Methamphetamine, widely known as 'ice' or 'crystal meth,' presents a significant challenge to Indian law enforcement due to smuggling through porous northeastern borders.
The DRI report highlights illegal trafficking via sea routes in the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal, with drugs reaching coastal hamlets like Rameswaram, Tuticorin, and Nagapattinam. From there, they're transferred mid-sea using Indian fishing boats, then smuggled to Sri Lanka.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-North Korea condemns US military drills with South Korea and Japan
Uttarakhand Drives Green Revolution: CM Dhami Highlights Solar Energy Surge
Accelerate Your Car-Buying Experience with ACKO Drive's Express Delivery
Idris Elba Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'Masters of the Universe'
CPI(ML) Liberation’s Chandradeo Mahato wins Sindri assembly seat in Jharkhand, defeating BJP’s Tara Devi by 3,448 votes: EC.