School Scandal: Teacher's Tragic Allegation

The principal and management of a school in Dakshineswar are under investigation following the alleged suicide of teacher Jasbir Kaur. Accused of mental harassment via a live streaming incident, they have been named in a filed FIR. Police continue to gather evidence and testimonies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-12-2024 10:52 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 10:52 IST
  • India

Authorities have launched a probe into the alleged suicide of Jasbir Kaur, a teacher at a school in Dakshineswar, after she accused the principal and management committee of harassment in a live social media post.

The 58-year-old educator was discovered dead in her apartment last Thursday, leading to charges of abetment filed by her brother.

As officials engage in community consultations to deepen their investigation, the institution faces scrutiny amid lingering questions on staff welfare and oversight.

