Left Menu

Empowering Youth: RLD's Sarathi Internship Programme to Guide Future Leaders

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is launching the Sarathi Internship Programme for youths from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Starting January 2025, it offers hands-on experience with RLD leaders. Aimed at developing future political leaders, it includes legislative learning, political campaigning, and social media training. Opportunities in research and fieldwork across notable cities are also included.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-12-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 12:07 IST
Empowering Youth: RLD's Sarathi Internship Programme to Guide Future Leaders
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is set to launch an extensive internship programme to engage and train youth from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The initiative, named the Sarathi Internship Programme, aims to provide valuable experience for individuals aged 21 to 30, working closely with RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, as well as the party's MPs and MLAs across the mentioned states.

RLD's national general secretary, Trilok Tyagi, expressed that the programme's primary goal is to acquaint youth with the operational intricacies of MPs and MLAs in their respective regions. Through this experience, participants can expect not only a learning journey but also the possibility of job opportunities in the future. This endeavour is structured to funnel young talent towards careers in public service and governance.

Ankur Saxena, RLD spokesperson, outlined that the Sarathi Internship Programme spans three months from January to March 2025. Throughout this period, interns will delve into legislative processes, public policy, political campaigning, and related fields. The eligibility criteria favour graduates in social sciences, arts, development studies, and law, with strong research, writing, and computer skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024