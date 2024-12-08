Empowering Youth: RLD's Sarathi Internship Programme to Guide Future Leaders

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is set to launch an extensive internship programme to engage and train youth from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The initiative, named the Sarathi Internship Programme, aims to provide valuable experience for individuals aged 21 to 30, working closely with RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, as well as the party's MPs and MLAs across the mentioned states.

RLD's national general secretary, Trilok Tyagi, expressed that the programme's primary goal is to acquaint youth with the operational intricacies of MPs and MLAs in their respective regions. Through this experience, participants can expect not only a learning journey but also the possibility of job opportunities in the future. This endeavour is structured to funnel young talent towards careers in public service and governance.

Ankur Saxena, RLD spokesperson, outlined that the Sarathi Internship Programme spans three months from January to March 2025. Throughout this period, interns will delve into legislative processes, public policy, political campaigning, and related fields. The eligibility criteria favour graduates in social sciences, arts, development studies, and law, with strong research, writing, and computer skills.

