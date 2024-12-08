Left Menu

The Fall of Bashar al-Assad: Syria's Turning Point

Bashar al-Assad's rule over Syria collapses, marking the end of a 14-year conflict resulting in significant loss of life and displacement. The conflict involved various local and international actors, with key moments including protests, rebel victories, and international interventions, culminating in Assad's ousting after a renewed rebel assault in 2024.

Updated: 08-12-2024 13:13 IST
Bashar al-Assad's sudden fall marks the end of a 14-year civil war in Syria, a conflict that has ravaged the nation, resulting in hundreds of thousands of deaths and the displacement of half its population.

The war began in 2011 with protests against Assad's regime, escalating into a full-scale conflict involving local rebels, international powers, and extremist groups. Key moments included the rise of the Nusra Front, Hezbollah's intervention, and Russia's decisive military support for Assad.

The culmination came in 2024, when rebels, capitalizing on Assad's allies shifting focus, launched a successful assault on Aleppo and major cities, ultimately toppling Assad's regime.

