The Fall of Bashar al-Assad: Syria's Turning Point

Bashar al-Assad's sudden fall marks the end of a 14-year civil war in Syria, a conflict that has ravaged the nation, resulting in hundreds of thousands of deaths and the displacement of half its population.

The war began in 2011 with protests against Assad's regime, escalating into a full-scale conflict involving local rebels, international powers, and extremist groups. Key moments included the rise of the Nusra Front, Hezbollah's intervention, and Russia's decisive military support for Assad.

The culmination came in 2024, when rebels, capitalizing on Assad's allies shifting focus, launched a successful assault on Aleppo and major cities, ultimately toppling Assad's regime.

