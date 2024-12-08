Left Menu

U.S. Commitment in Eastern Syria: Ensuring Stability

The United States plans to maintain a presence in eastern Syria to prevent the resurgence of ISIS, according to Daniel Shapiro, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense. Shapiro urged respect for civilians and international norms amid Syrian rebels claiming victory over Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manama | Updated: 08-12-2024 14:47 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 14:47 IST
U.S. Commitment in Eastern Syria: Ensuring Stability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bahrain

The United States has committed to keeping its forces in eastern Syria, with the aim of preventing the Islamic State from regaining a foothold. This declaration was made by Daniel Shapiro, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East, at the Manama Dialogue security conference in Bahrain.

Shapiro's statement came on the heels of Syrian rebel groups announcing they had ousted the regime of Bashar al-Assad. He emphasized the importance of safeguarding civilians, particularly minorities, in the destabilized region.

The Deputy Assistant Secretary also highlighted the necessity for all involved parties to adhere to international norms and ensure humanitarian protection during this pivotal transition period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024