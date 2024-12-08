U.S. Commitment in Eastern Syria: Ensuring Stability

The United States has committed to keeping its forces in eastern Syria, with the aim of preventing the Islamic State from regaining a foothold. This declaration was made by Daniel Shapiro, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East, at the Manama Dialogue security conference in Bahrain.

Shapiro's statement came on the heels of Syrian rebel groups announcing they had ousted the regime of Bashar al-Assad. He emphasized the importance of safeguarding civilians, particularly minorities, in the destabilized region.

The Deputy Assistant Secretary also highlighted the necessity for all involved parties to adhere to international norms and ensure humanitarian protection during this pivotal transition period.

(With inputs from agencies.)