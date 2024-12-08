Kerala's Unused Calamity Funds Spark BJP Criticism

The BJP has launched fresh criticism against Kerala's Left government, accusing them of not utilizing central funds allocated for relief efforts concerning Wayanad landslide survivors. Despite sufficient funds provided by the Modi government, specifically through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), the allocation remains unspent, according to BJP accusations.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, in a direct attack, highlighted that the Centre had earmarked over Rs 500 crore for this purpose, with the SDRF account already boasting a balance of approximately Rs 700 crore. Javadekar slammed the state's alleged inaction, suggesting funds in the Chief Minister's Relief Fund were similarly underutilized, consequently exposing what he termed the 'hypocrisy' of both the LDF and UDF governments in Kerala.

Adding to the state's woes, the Kerala High Court criticized the government's disaster management authority for discrepancies in fund allocations for the rehabilitation of landslide-hit areas. In its defense, the state acknowledged constraints imposed by existing criteria on SDRF funds, reiterating its call for a special relief package to adequately address the issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)