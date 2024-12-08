Left Menu

Farmers' Unyielding Stride: March to Delhi Resumes Despite Hurdles

A group of 101 farmers, known as 'marjeevras', resumed their march to Delhi from Punjab-Haryana border but were halted by security forces. Protesting for a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price, they faced tear gas and water cannons. Their demands include MSP, debt waivers, and compensation for deceased farmers.

Farmers' Unyielding Stride: March to Delhi Resumes Despite Hurdles
A determined group of 101 farmers resumed their foot march to Delhi but were met with heavy security barricades at the Punjab-Haryana border. Known as 'marjeevras' for their willingness to die for their cause, these farmers are pushing for a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Upon reaching the barricades, the farmers were subjected to teargas shells and water jets as Haryana security forces aimed to disperse the crowd. Despite prior arrangements, authorities insisted the farmers needed official permission to proceed. This clash is yet another episode in a prolonged protest dating back 300 days.

The protesting farmers demand not only MSP but also a debt waiver, pensions, and compensation. Tensions have escalated with media restrictions and internet suspensions in affected areas, highlighting the intensity and significance of these agricultural protests.

