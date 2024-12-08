Bihar Border Officers Suspended Amid Smuggling Allegations

In a significant move, five local policemen were suspended from their duties due to charges of gross negligence, inefficiency, and indiscipline, according to a police statement made on Sunday.

The officers were stationed at the Jai Prakash Nagar police post situated on the Bihar border within the Bairia Police Station area. Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir named the suspended officers as Sub-Inspector Guru Prasad Singh and constables Sachin Kumar, Brijesh Singh, Chandan Rajak, and Abhay Singh.

The suspensions were enforced late Saturday night after a thorough evaluation of the officers' performance and conduct. Although the police did not disclose the specific case that led to the suspensions, sources indicate it might be related to the smuggling of illegal liquor into Bihar, a state with stringent prohibition laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)