Covert Operations: ISI's New Wave of Infiltration
Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI is reportedly infiltrating individuals into India, possibly under drug influence or posing as mentally disturbed, to deliver messages to terrorists in prisons. Over 10 such incidents have occurred since July. Tactics include using mobile devices, and employing trained couriers.
- Country:
- India
Recent reports indicate that Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, has adopted a novel approach to infiltrate India, recruiting individuals potentially under the influence of drugs or posing as mentally disturbed to deliver critical messages to terrorists imprisoned within the country. This strategy, which appears to be a modern echo of past tactics, has raised significant concerns among Indian officials.
Since July of this year, more than ten cases involving such infiltration tactics have been documented. Pakistani nationals have reportedly entered India from their own territory and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, many of whom were later detained in prisons across Jammu, Punjab, and Rajasthan. It is believed that these individuals serve as couriers for the ISI, tasked with surreptitiously communicating with incarcerated extremists.
Security agencies suspect that this infiltration method is part of a broader agenda, possibly connected to narcotics smuggling operations aided by electronic communication devices, leaving traceable data. Women and minors are also reportedly involved in these missions, emphasizing the lengths to which the ISI is willing to go to maintain its clandestine operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ISI
- infiltration
- India
- couriers
- intelligence
- terrorism
- security
- narcotics
- border
- tactics
ALSO READ
Trump's Key Picks for National Security Team
Trump Chooses Alex Wong for Deputy National Security Adviser Role
Uttar Pradesh By-Elections: A Prestige Battle Amid Tight Security
Punjab Bypolls: The Battle of Ballots Unfolds Amid Security
Live Updates: Dausa By-Election Vote Counting Underway Amid Tight Security