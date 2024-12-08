Lucknow Commuter Stations In Bomb Hoax Panic

A bomb scare gripped Lucknow on Sunday morning when an unidentified call alerted authorities to alleged explosives at three key commuter stations.

The call, made via the Dial 112 service around 8 am, warned of bombs at Hussainganj Metro Station, Charbagh Railway Station, and Alambagh Bus Station. Immediate action was taken, with bomb disposal teams and dog squads deployed.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Manisha Singh confirmed that extensive searches turned up no explosives. Authorities assured the public of their safety and are actively tracking the hoax caller's number for further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)