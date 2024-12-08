Lucknow Commuter Stations In Bomb Hoax Panic
A bomb threat caused panic in Lucknow, as an anonymous caller falsely claimed that bombs were planted at three major commuter stations. Police and security personnel swiftly acted, finding no explosives after thorough searches. Authorities are pursuing the hoax caller to ensure public safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-12-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 16:25 IST
- Country:
- India
A bomb scare gripped Lucknow on Sunday morning when an unidentified call alerted authorities to alleged explosives at three key commuter stations.
The call, made via the Dial 112 service around 8 am, warned of bombs at Hussainganj Metro Station, Charbagh Railway Station, and Alambagh Bus Station. Immediate action was taken, with bomb disposal teams and dog squads deployed.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Manisha Singh confirmed that extensive searches turned up no explosives. Authorities assured the public of their safety and are actively tracking the hoax caller's number for further action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Key Picks for National Security Team
Trump Chooses Alex Wong for Deputy National Security Adviser Role
Uttar Pradesh By-Elections: A Prestige Battle Amid Tight Security
Punjab Bypolls: The Battle of Ballots Unfolds Amid Security
Tragic Loss: Woman Police Constable Fatally Stabbed in South Delhi