Left Menu

Lucknow Commuter Stations In Bomb Hoax Panic

A bomb threat caused panic in Lucknow, as an anonymous caller falsely claimed that bombs were planted at three major commuter stations. Police and security personnel swiftly acted, finding no explosives after thorough searches. Authorities are pursuing the hoax caller to ensure public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-12-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 16:25 IST
Lucknow Commuter Stations In Bomb Hoax Panic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb scare gripped Lucknow on Sunday morning when an unidentified call alerted authorities to alleged explosives at three key commuter stations.

The call, made via the Dial 112 service around 8 am, warned of bombs at Hussainganj Metro Station, Charbagh Railway Station, and Alambagh Bus Station. Immediate action was taken, with bomb disposal teams and dog squads deployed.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Manisha Singh confirmed that extensive searches turned up no explosives. Authorities assured the public of their safety and are actively tracking the hoax caller's number for further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024