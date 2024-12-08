Syria's Leadership Shift: Assad's Exit Sparks Changes

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has vacated his position and left the country, prompting talks of a peaceful transition at the highest government level in Syria. The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed the development on Sunday but did not disclose Assad's current location.

In response to Assad's departure, Russia's military installations in Syria have been put on high alert, although officials report there is currently no substantial threat to these facilities. This move underscores the potential instability that could arise in the wake of the leadership change.

Moscow has communicated with several Syrian opposition factions, seeking to facilitate a non-violent resolution during this transitional phase. The foreign ministry called on all parties involved to exercise restraint and avoid any violence that could destabilize the region further.

