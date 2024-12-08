Syria's Leadership Shift: Assad's Exit Sparks Changes
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has left office and the country, aiming for a peaceful power transition. Russia, uninvolved in his departure talks, has heightened alert at its Syrian military bases. Moscow communicates with Syrian opposition groups urging restraint from violence.
- Country:
- Russia
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has vacated his position and left the country, prompting talks of a peaceful transition at the highest government level in Syria. The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed the development on Sunday but did not disclose Assad's current location.
In response to Assad's departure, Russia's military installations in Syria have been put on high alert, although officials report there is currently no substantial threat to these facilities. This move underscores the potential instability that could arise in the wake of the leadership change.
Moscow has communicated with several Syrian opposition factions, seeking to facilitate a non-violent resolution during this transitional phase. The foreign ministry called on all parties involved to exercise restraint and avoid any violence that could destabilize the region further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mahayuti Surge: BJP's Dominance in Maharashtra Amid Opposition Gains in Jharkhand
I succeeded in breaking the 'chakravyuh' of opposition due to support of voters, our team and party leaders: Devendra Fadnavis.
Jharkhand: JMM's Uma Kant Rajak wins Chandankiyari, Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri of BJP at third spot, according to EC.
Elections 2023: Mahayuti's Dominance Despite Diverse Opposition
Opposition’s efforts of propagating fake narrative, and polarisation of voters based on religion foiled by masses: Devendra Fadnavis.