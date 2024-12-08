Left Menu

Syria's Leadership Shift: Assad's Exit Sparks Changes

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has left office and the country, aiming for a peaceful power transition. Russia, uninvolved in his departure talks, has heightened alert at its Syrian military bases. Moscow communicates with Syrian opposition groups urging restraint from violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 08-12-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 17:12 IST
Syria's Leadership Shift: Assad's Exit Sparks Changes
Syrian President
  • Country:
  • Russia

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has vacated his position and left the country, prompting talks of a peaceful transition at the highest government level in Syria. The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed the development on Sunday but did not disclose Assad's current location.

In response to Assad's departure, Russia's military installations in Syria have been put on high alert, although officials report there is currently no substantial threat to these facilities. This move underscores the potential instability that could arise in the wake of the leadership change.

Moscow has communicated with several Syrian opposition factions, seeking to facilitate a non-violent resolution during this transitional phase. The foreign ministry called on all parties involved to exercise restraint and avoid any violence that could destabilize the region further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024