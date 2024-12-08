Left Menu

Qatar Urges Resolution to Syrian Crisis

Qatar's foreign ministry has reiterated its call for resolving the Syrian crisis in accordance with the 2015 U.N. Security Council Resolution 2254. The ministry emphasized the importance of political transition and maintaining Syria's state unity, while expressing keen interest in the ongoing developments.

In a statement released Sunday, Qatar's foreign ministry renewed its call to address the ongoing crisis in Syria, urging a resolution along the lines of the 2015 U.N. Security Council Resolution 2254. This resolution outlines the framework for a ceasefire and political transition in the war-torn country.

The ministry underscored its strong engagement with the developments in Syria, emphasizing the critical need to uphold the unity and territorial integrity of the state.

Qatar's stance highlights its commitment to fostering stability and peace in the region, as it draws attention to the international roadmap for Syria's political future.

