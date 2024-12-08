CBI Nabs GGM in Bribery Scandal
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the group general manager of Bridge and Roof Company (India) Ltd for accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh. Arrests include a private company director and an accomplice involved in the bribery scheme, leading to further investigations and searches.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended the group general manager of Bridge and Roof Company (India) Ltd, a public sector undertaking, on charges of accepting a Rs 10 lakh bribe in Bhubaneswar, according to a statement released on Sunday.
In addition, the CBI arrested a private company's director for allegedly providing the bribe and another individual believed to have facilitated the illicit money exchange. The senior official is accused of corrupt practices related to awarding work orders and clearing bills.
The CBI executed a sting operation on Saturday, capturing the accused manager receiving the bribe. Subsequent searches at various locations in Bhubaneswar and Kolkata yielded incriminating documents and digital evidence, implicating four individuals, as the investigation unfolds.
