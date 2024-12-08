Left Menu

CBI Nabs GGM in Bribery Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the group general manager of Bridge and Roof Company (India) Ltd for accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh. Arrests include a private company director and an accomplice involved in the bribery scheme, leading to further investigations and searches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-12-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 18:57 IST
CBI Nabs GGM in Bribery Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended the group general manager of Bridge and Roof Company (India) Ltd, a public sector undertaking, on charges of accepting a Rs 10 lakh bribe in Bhubaneswar, according to a statement released on Sunday.

In addition, the CBI arrested a private company's director for allegedly providing the bribe and another individual believed to have facilitated the illicit money exchange. The senior official is accused of corrupt practices related to awarding work orders and clearing bills.

The CBI executed a sting operation on Saturday, capturing the accused manager receiving the bribe. Subsequent searches at various locations in Bhubaneswar and Kolkata yielded incriminating documents and digital evidence, implicating four individuals, as the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024