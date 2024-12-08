Iran's Stand Amid Syrian Turmoil

Iran has issued a formal response to the recent toppling of President Bashar Assad's government, advocating for a Syrian-led resolution to the country's political future.

The Foreign Ministry underscored the necessity for decisions to remain free from any form of "destructive, coercive, foreign intervention."

This declaration follows a weekend of upheaval that saw rebel forces advance into Damascus, marking a significant turn in Syria's prolonged civil war and challenging Iran's long-standing support for Assad.

(With inputs from agencies.)