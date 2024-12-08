Iran's Stand Amid Syrian Turmoil
Iran has expressed its position on Syria's political future following the fall of President Bashar Assad's government. The Iranian Foreign Ministry emphasized that decisions should be made by Syrians without external interference. Assad's government was overthrown by rebels who reached Damascus over the weekend.
Iran has issued a formal response to the recent toppling of President Bashar Assad's government, advocating for a Syrian-led resolution to the country's political future.
The Foreign Ministry underscored the necessity for decisions to remain free from any form of "destructive, coercive, foreign intervention."
This declaration follows a weekend of upheaval that saw rebel forces advance into Damascus, marking a significant turn in Syria's prolonged civil war and challenging Iran's long-standing support for Assad.
