India's Strategic Maneuvering in Mideast Tensions

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, underscored India's diplomatic focus on easing strained relations between Israel and Iran. Speaking at the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain, Jaishankar stressed that diplomatic efforts aim to address these tensions affecting regional security.

Discussing the strategic importance of West Asia, Jaishankar emphasized India's sustained economic growth and the critical role of the region in India's economic future. India is on the verge of doubling its economy and trade within this decade, according to the minister.

Jaishankar also highlighted India's naval contributions to regional security, illustrating the significant presence of Indian naval forces in key areas such as the Gulf of Aden, the Arabian Sea, and Somalia. Coordinating with international missions like 'Operation Prosperity Guardian,' India aims to bolster security in maritime zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)