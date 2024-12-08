Left Menu

India's Strategic Maneuvering in Mideast Tensions

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, highlighted India's diplomatic efforts in mitigating the tensions between Israel and Iran. Jaishankar discussed India's economic growth and the strategic importance of West Asia. The minister emphasized enhanced security cooperation and India's naval presence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manama | Updated: 08-12-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 19:06 IST
India's Strategic Maneuvering in Mideast Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bahrain

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, underscored India's diplomatic focus on easing strained relations between Israel and Iran. Speaking at the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain, Jaishankar stressed that diplomatic efforts aim to address these tensions affecting regional security.

Discussing the strategic importance of West Asia, Jaishankar emphasized India's sustained economic growth and the critical role of the region in India's economic future. India is on the verge of doubling its economy and trade within this decade, according to the minister.

Jaishankar also highlighted India's naval contributions to regional security, illustrating the significant presence of Indian naval forces in key areas such as the Gulf of Aden, the Arabian Sea, and Somalia. Coordinating with international missions like 'Operation Prosperity Guardian,' India aims to bolster security in maritime zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024