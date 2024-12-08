Left Menu

Seismic Shift in Syria: Rebel Victory Ushers New Era

Syrian rebels have declared victory after capturing Damascus and ousting President Bashar al-Assad, marking the end of his family's decades-long rule. The rebellion, altering Middle Eastern geopolitics, has diminished Russian and Iranian influence. This pivotal moment prompts celebrations and challenges, as fears of instability, Islamic State resurgence, and transitional uncertainty arise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 19:20 IST
Seismic Shift in Syria: Rebel Victory Ushers New Era

In an unprecedented development, Syrian rebels have declared a historic victory after taking control of the capital, Damascus, forcing President Bashar al-Assad to flee. This marks the end of more than 13 years of civil war and the Assad family's long-standing autocratic rule across Syria.

The fall of Assad simultaneously dealt a significant blow to Russian and Iranian influence in the region, shifting the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attributed Assad's downfall to Israeli efforts against Iran and Hezbollah, Assad's steadfast allies.

Following this victory, the new Syrian leadership faces daunting challenges to stabilize the war-torn nation, which has been riddled with competing factions and requires vast investments for reconstruction. Concerns about Islamic State resurgence and political instability loom large, while efforts for a peaceful transition continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024