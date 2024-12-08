Tamil Nadu Assembly Session: A Crucial Debate on Tungsten Mining Rights
The Tamil Nadu Assembly is set to commence a session focusing on a resolution urging the Centre to revoke Hindustan Zinc Limited's tungsten mining rights in Madurai. Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami targets the DMK over various issues, while stormy debates are expected in the House.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly is poised to hold a significant session on Monday, focusing on a resolution aimed at urging the central government to cancel the tungsten mining rights granted to Hindustan Zinc Limited in Madurai district.
Amid critiques from AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami targeting the DMK regime over its handling of cyclone Fengal's aftermath and related damages, the Assembly anticipates heated discussions.
The session will also include obituary references, discussions on supplementary budget estimates for 2024-25, debates, voting, and adoption of government bills.
