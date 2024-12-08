Major Brown Sugar Seizure in Odisha: Man Arrested
Odisha's Excise Department seized brown sugar worth Rs 2 crore in Balasore, arresting a man linked to the illegal operation. The contraband, brought from outside Odisha, was confiscated following a police tip-off. A case under the NDPS Act, 1985 has been registered.
In a significant drug bust, the Excise Department of Odisha confiscated brown sugar valued at Rs 2 crore from a residence in Balasore's Adarbazar area. The swift action was prompted by a tip-off, leading to the arrest of a suspect, while another fled the scene.
Balasore Excise Superintendent, Sushanta Padhi, revealed that the contraband was sourced from outside the state, ready for distribution. The operation marks a critical move in the crackdown against narcotics in the region.
A case has been filed under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, as authorities intensify efforts to apprehend others involved in the illegal trade. The search for accomplices is actively underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
