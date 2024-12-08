Israel's Balancing Act Amidst Syria's Historic Shift

In an unprecedented development in the Middle East, the government overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has stirred a blend of hope and caution in Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu marked this as an 'historic day', also noting the strategic impacts of Israel's actions against Assad's allies, Iran and Hezbollah.

Addressing potential regional repercussions, Netanyahu emphasized both opportunities and risks for Israel. During a border visit, he highlighted the extension of 'good neighbourliness' policies towards Syria's diverse communities and reaffirmed Israel's commitment to its national security amid the unrest.

The swift advancement by Syrian rebel forces, particularly after seizing Aleppo, raises regional tensions already heightened by conflicts involving Gaza and Hezbollah. While Israel intends to remain uninvolved in Syria's internal matters, it remains vigilant in maintaining border security, as emphasized by Israeli Consul General Ofir Akunis.

(With inputs from agencies.)