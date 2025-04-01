Strategic Shift: Control of Rozlyv

The Russian defense ministry reported on Tuesday that its forces had successfully taken control of the village of Rozlyv, located in Ukraine's trouble-stricken eastern Donetsk region.

This strategic movement marks a significant development amid the ongoing conflict. However, it's important to note that Reuters has not independently verified this battlefield account.

As the situation continues to evolve, this claim adds to the series of complex events shaping the Eastern European conflict. Observers remain watchful for further confirmation and developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)