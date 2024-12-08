Syria's Future: Navigating Complex Ties Post-Assad

Syria's future is to be determined by its people without foreign interference, Iran declared, following the toppling of their ally, Bashar al-Assad, by rebels. Tehran has invested heavily in Assad to sustain the "Axis of Resistance" against Israel and U.S. presence.

The fall of Assad has prompted Iran to advocate for a national dialogue aiming to form a representative government in Syria. Despite the regime's collapse, Iran hopes to sustain relations with Damascus to uphold regional security and influence.

Reports also emerged regarding a raid on the Iranian embassy in Damascus, which diplomats had vacated beforehand. Iran remains firm on ensuring the protection of Shi'ite sites in the country amidst these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)