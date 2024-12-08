Left Menu

Syria's Future: Navigating Complex Ties Post-Assad

In light of Bashar al-Assad's ousting by Syrian rebels, Iran's foreign ministry emphasized the need for Syrian-led national dialogue without external intervention. Iran, having supported Assad, aims to maintain influence in the region, while addressing recent attacks on its Damascus embassy and ensuring Shi'ite shrine protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 20:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria's future is to be determined by its people without foreign interference, Iran declared, following the toppling of their ally, Bashar al-Assad, by rebels. Tehran has invested heavily in Assad to sustain the "Axis of Resistance" against Israel and U.S. presence.

The fall of Assad has prompted Iran to advocate for a national dialogue aiming to form a representative government in Syria. Despite the regime's collapse, Iran hopes to sustain relations with Damascus to uphold regional security and influence.

Reports also emerged regarding a raid on the Iranian embassy in Damascus, which diplomats had vacated beforehand. Iran remains firm on ensuring the protection of Shi'ite sites in the country amidst these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

