Bridging Barriers Beyond Borders: Ensuring Farmers' Rights in Jammu

Jammu District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya has ordered an in-depth examination of agricultural lands beyond the border fence to support affected farmers. In coordination with BSF officials, accurate data recording and direct engagement with farmers are prioritized to manage cultivation challenges at the International Border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-12-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 21:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya has taken proactive steps to alleviate agricultural challenges faced by farmers beyond the border fence. At a recent meeting, joined by Border Security Force (BSF) officials and relevant subdivisional magistrates, Vaishya called for precise documentation of inaccessible farmlands along the International Border.

The district magistrate's initiative emphasizes the need for ground-level mapping and identification of uncultivated land parcels. Subdivisional magistrates are instructed to conduct thorough assessments to address these concerns.

This evaluative effort will involve direct communication with affected farmers and collaboration with the BSF, aiming for comprehensive data collection to better support local agricultural activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

