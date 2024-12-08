Controversy Erupts as BCI Removes Sanjeev Nasiar Amid Degree Inquiry

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has temporarily relieved Sanjeev Nasiar of his duties as vice-chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi. This decision comes amid ongoing investigations into the authenticity of his law degree from Devi Ahilya Bai Vishwavidyalaya, Indore.

Nasiar, who also serves as the president of the Aam Aadmi Party's legal wing, addressed a press conference, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of leveraging the BCI against him. He expressed confidence in the validity of his credentials, welcoming any investigations conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or other entities.

The BCI, based on a sub-committee's findings, has deemed Nasiar's law degree questionable and has requested the CBI to conduct a formal probe. The Aam Aadmi Party criticizes the BCI's actions against Nasiar, arguing that the decision is politically motivated and demands its reversal.

(With inputs from agencies.)