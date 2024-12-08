Jubilation and Tears: Syrian Prisoners Taste Freedom

In a seismic turn of events, Syrian prisoners emerged into the light of freedom on Sunday following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime. Reunions across the nation were marked by emotional embraces and cries of relief, as families reunited with loved ones who had been lost in the harsh confines of Assad's prisons.

Videos verified by reputable agencies revealed elated prisoners racing through Damascus streets, astonished by their newfound liberty. Among the freed, many held fingers aloft to indicate their years of incarceration, while some questioned what led to this sudden change, unable to grasp the overthrowing of the Assad government.

Rebel forces, integral to the liberation, targeted notorious detention facilities like Sednaya and Mezzeh, unlocking doors and facilitating the release of thousands. The international spotlight intensified on Syria's detention practices after the spread of hundreds of smuggled photographs exposing the brutality endured by prisoners.

(With inputs from agencies.)