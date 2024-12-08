Asylum in Russia: Bashar al-Assad's New Refuge
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and his family have been granted asylum in Russia. Russian news agencies, citing Kremlin sources, confirmed their arrival in Moscow Sunday. The move, characterized as being on humanitarian grounds, marks a significant moment in ongoing international dynamics.
This development marks a pivotal moment in the geopolitical landscape, affecting international relations and ongoing dialogues surrounding Syria's current situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
