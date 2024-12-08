Left Menu

Asylum in Russia: Bashar al-Assad's New Refuge

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and his family have been granted asylum in Russia. Russian news agencies, citing Kremlin sources, confirmed their arrival in Moscow Sunday. The move, characterized as being on humanitarian grounds, marks a significant moment in ongoing international dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 23:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, alongside his family, has been issued asylum by Russia, as confirmed by Russian news agencies on Sunday. This information was attributed to a source within the Kremlin.

According to Interfax, an unnamed insider has confirmed that President Assad has reached Moscow, and the Kremlin has decided to provide him and his family with asylum, citing humanitarian reasons.

This development marks a pivotal moment in the geopolitical landscape, affecting international relations and ongoing dialogues surrounding Syria's current situation.

