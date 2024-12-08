Asylum in Russia: Bashar al-Assad's New Refuge

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, alongside his family, has been issued asylum by Russia, as confirmed by Russian news agencies on Sunday. This information was attributed to a source within the Kremlin.

According to Interfax, an unnamed insider has confirmed that President Assad has reached Moscow, and the Kremlin has decided to provide him and his family with asylum, citing humanitarian reasons.

This development marks a pivotal moment in the geopolitical landscape, affecting international relations and ongoing dialogues surrounding Syria's current situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)