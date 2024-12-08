Syria's New Dawn: Fall of Assad Reshapes the Middle East

In a historic turn of events, Syrian rebel fighters, backed by Turkey, seized control of Damascus on Sunday, marking the end of President Bashar al-Assad's reign and nearly six decades of his family's formidable rule.

This rapid and unexpected power shift not only diminished Iran's influence in the region but also threatened Russia's strategic interests in the Mediterranean. The overthrow leaves Syria at a critical juncture, with the potential for millions of refugees to return after a protracted civil war.

The immediate aftermath in Damascus was marked by celebrations, cautious optimism, and the sudden vacuum of power. The daunting task of stabilizing and rebuilding a war-torn nation now looms, with Syrian unity and international aid deemed crucial for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)