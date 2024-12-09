Left Menu

Assad's Exit: Russia Secures Military Presence Amidst Syrian Power Shift

Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been granted asylum in Russia following his exit from Syria, as rebel forces took control of Damascus. Moscow is negotiating to ensure the security of its military bases in Syria, as tensions rise and Russia's influence in the region hangs in balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 01:55 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 01:55 IST
Assad's Exit: Russia Secures Military Presence Amidst Syrian Power Shift

Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, along with his family, has sought asylum in Moscow after surrendering control of Syria. The development marks the end of his family's nearly six-decade reign.

Russia has been a staunch supporter of Assad throughout Syria's civil war, and Moscow now faces a strategic challenge. Russian military bases, essential to the Kremlin's geopolitical influence, are at risk as rebel forces consolidate power.

Despite tension, Russia aims to ensure the safety of its strategic military bases in Syria, including the Hmeimim airbase and the Tartous naval facility, by negotiating political solutions under UN auspices. The situation, however, remains highly volatile with various military factions at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024