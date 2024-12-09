Assad's Exit: Russia Secures Military Presence Amidst Syrian Power Shift

Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, along with his family, has sought asylum in Moscow after surrendering control of Syria. The development marks the end of his family's nearly six-decade reign.

Russia has been a staunch supporter of Assad throughout Syria's civil war, and Moscow now faces a strategic challenge. Russian military bases, essential to the Kremlin's geopolitical influence, are at risk as rebel forces consolidate power.

Despite tension, Russia aims to ensure the safety of its strategic military bases in Syria, including the Hmeimim airbase and the Tartous naval facility, by negotiating political solutions under UN auspices. The situation, however, remains highly volatile with various military factions at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)