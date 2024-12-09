Assad's Exit: Russia Secures Military Presence Amidst Syrian Power Shift
Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been granted asylum in Russia following his exit from Syria, as rebel forces took control of Damascus. Moscow is negotiating to ensure the security of its military bases in Syria, as tensions rise and Russia's influence in the region hangs in balance.
Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, along with his family, has sought asylum in Moscow after surrendering control of Syria. The development marks the end of his family's nearly six-decade reign.
Russia has been a staunch supporter of Assad throughout Syria's civil war, and Moscow now faces a strategic challenge. Russian military bases, essential to the Kremlin's geopolitical influence, are at risk as rebel forces consolidate power.
Despite tension, Russia aims to ensure the safety of its strategic military bases in Syria, including the Hmeimim airbase and the Tartous naval facility, by negotiating political solutions under UN auspices. The situation, however, remains highly volatile with various military factions at play.
