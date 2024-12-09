Left Menu

New Dawn in Syria: Rebels Seize Capital, Assad Flees

Syrian rebels, led by Hayat al-Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), seized Damascus, ending Bashar al-Assad's rule and 13-year civil war. Assad fled to Russia. Global reactions varied, with concerns about future stability. Reconstruction challenges loom as the country faces urgent humanitarian needs. International governments cautiously welcomed the regime change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 07:47 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 07:47 IST
New Dawn in Syria: Rebels Seize Capital, Assad Flees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Syrians woke up to a potentially transformative new era as rebels took control of Damascus, marking the end of President Bashar al-Assad's 13-year rule and his family's lengthy dictatorship. The event signifies a significant shift in Middle Eastern dynamics, eliminating a key point of influence for Iran and Russia.

The swift advance was led by Hayat al-Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an armed group with roots in al-Qaeda. Assad's departure to Russia was received as a relief among global powers, although it raised questions about the future stability of Syria. HTS, despite its reputation as a terrorist group, urged international intervention for reconstruction efforts.

The international community remains cautious but optimistic about Syria's future. The nation faces substantial rebuilding, with its societal fabric deeply affected by the civil war. Freed prisoners celebrated in the streets, while concerns of potential regional instability remain high amid global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024