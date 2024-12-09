New Dawn in Syria: Rebels Seize Capital, Assad Flees

On Monday, Syrians woke up to a potentially transformative new era as rebels took control of Damascus, marking the end of President Bashar al-Assad's 13-year rule and his family's lengthy dictatorship. The event signifies a significant shift in Middle Eastern dynamics, eliminating a key point of influence for Iran and Russia.

The swift advance was led by Hayat al-Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an armed group with roots in al-Qaeda. Assad's departure to Russia was received as a relief among global powers, although it raised questions about the future stability of Syria. HTS, despite its reputation as a terrorist group, urged international intervention for reconstruction efforts.

The international community remains cautious but optimistic about Syria's future. The nation faces substantial rebuilding, with its societal fabric deeply affected by the civil war. Freed prisoners celebrated in the streets, while concerns of potential regional instability remain high amid global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)