Tragedy Strikes: Man Kills Wife in Heated Argument

A tragic incident unfolded in the City Kotwali area's Mohalla Sattipura when a domestic dispute turned deadly. Police reported that a 33-year-old man, Mahendra Kumar, allegedly killed his wife, Meera, during a heated argument on Sunday afternoon.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Vandana Singh, Mahendra crushed Meera's head with a stone, resulting in her immediate death. Mahendra then fled the scene, taking their three young children, Arun (7), Vivek (5), and Archana (2), with him.

Local police were alerted by concerned neighbors and responded promptly, breaking into the locked room to discover Meera's blood-soaked body. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and efforts are underway to locate the absconding husband.

