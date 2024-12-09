Tragedy Strikes: Man Kills Wife in Heated Argument
A 33-year-old man, Mahendra Kumar, allegedly killed his wife, Meera, during a heated argument in the City Kotwali area's Mohalla Sattipura. Following the incident, Mahendra fled with their three young children, leaving behind Meera's blood-soaked body. Authorities are actively searching for Mahendra.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in the City Kotwali area's Mohalla Sattipura when a domestic dispute turned deadly. Police reported that a 33-year-old man, Mahendra Kumar, allegedly killed his wife, Meera, during a heated argument on Sunday afternoon.
According to Additional Superintendent of Police Vandana Singh, Mahendra crushed Meera's head with a stone, resulting in her immediate death. Mahendra then fled the scene, taking their three young children, Arun (7), Vivek (5), and Archana (2), with him.
Local police were alerted by concerned neighbors and responded promptly, breaking into the locked room to discover Meera's blood-soaked body. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and efforts are underway to locate the absconding husband.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bravery and Tragedy: Constable's Sacrifice and the Pursuit of Justice
Heroic Pursuit: Officers Injured in Atlanta Suburb Shooting
Bangladesh's Pursuit of Justice: Sheikh Hasina's Trials in Focus
WDRA's Pursuit for eNWR Preferential Treatment Persists
Punjab's Pursuit for Progress: Collaboration with World Bank