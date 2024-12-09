Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Man Kills Wife in Heated Argument

A 33-year-old man, Mahendra Kumar, allegedly killed his wife, Meera, during a heated argument in the City Kotwali area's Mohalla Sattipura. Following the incident, Mahendra fled with their three young children, leaving behind Meera's blood-soaked body. Authorities are actively searching for Mahendra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahoba | Updated: 09-12-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 09:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A tragic incident unfolded in the City Kotwali area's Mohalla Sattipura when a domestic dispute turned deadly. Police reported that a 33-year-old man, Mahendra Kumar, allegedly killed his wife, Meera, during a heated argument on Sunday afternoon.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Vandana Singh, Mahendra crushed Meera's head with a stone, resulting in her immediate death. Mahendra then fled the scene, taking their three young children, Arun (7), Vivek (5), and Archana (2), with him.

Local police were alerted by concerned neighbors and responded promptly, breaking into the locked room to discover Meera's blood-soaked body. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and efforts are underway to locate the absconding husband.

(With inputs from agencies.)

