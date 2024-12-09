Tragedy Strikes: Car Hits Sabarimala Pilgrims in Kanamala

In a tragic incident in Kanamala, three pilgrims on their way to Sabarimala sustained severe injuries after being struck by a speeding vehicle on Monday. The victims, who were standing near a roadside eatery, were immediately moved to a government hospital in Erumely.

According to police officials, the car inadvertently lost control, leading to the unfortunate accident. The pilgrims were reportedly traveling to the revered shrine to offer their prayers when the mishap occurred.

Authorities are currently trying to determine whether the injured individuals hail from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, or Telangana. Investigations are ongoing to confirm further details about the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)