Tragedy Strikes: Car Hits Sabarimala Pilgrims in Kanamala
Three Sabarimala pilgrims were seriously injured in Kanamala when a speeding car lost control and hit them on Monday. The incident occurred near a roadside eatery. The victims were transferred to a nearby hospital in Erumely. Authorities are investigating the pilgrims' state of origin.
In a tragic incident in Kanamala, three pilgrims on their way to Sabarimala sustained severe injuries after being struck by a speeding vehicle on Monday. The victims, who were standing near a roadside eatery, were immediately moved to a government hospital in Erumely.
According to police officials, the car inadvertently lost control, leading to the unfortunate accident. The pilgrims were reportedly traveling to the revered shrine to offer their prayers when the mishap occurred.
Authorities are currently trying to determine whether the injured individuals hail from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, or Telangana. Investigations are ongoing to confirm further details about the incident.
