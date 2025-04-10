Miracle Birth: Baby Delivered En Route to Hospital with Police Assistance
A woman gave birth inside a car with the help of Gurugram police while en route to a hospital. The police quickly assisted and ensured the safety of the newborn and the mother. Both are reported to be healthy. The family expressed gratitude to the police for their timely help.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable turn of events, a woman delivered her baby inside a car with the support of Gurugram's emergency response vehicle (ERV) as it helped the family reach a hospital, authorities confirmed.
The incident unfolded on Wednesday morning when a car carrying the expectant mother approached a police team for directions to the nearest hospital near Daulatabad chowk. Recognizing the urgency, Exempt Head Constable (EHC) Surendra and driver Constable Jai Bhagwan escorted the vehicle.
En route, the woman gave birth. Both mother and child were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed they are safe and healthy. The family, working as laborers in Hayatpur, expressed their gratitude to the Gurugram Police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tariff Tensions: Carney Challenges Trump's Trade Strategy
Beyond Beaches: A Sustainable Tourism Roadmap for the Caribbean’s Next Chapter
Incarcerated Ex-MLA Shahnawaz Rana Faces New Allegations in Jail
EU Calls for Firm Response to U.S. Tariffs on Cars
New Law Enhances Protections and Standards for NZ Social Workers and Public Safety