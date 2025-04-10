Miracle Birth: Baby Delivered En Route to Hospital with Police Assistance

In a remarkable turn of events, a woman delivered her baby inside a car with the support of Gurugram's emergency response vehicle (ERV) as it helped the family reach a hospital, authorities confirmed.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday morning when a car carrying the expectant mother approached a police team for directions to the nearest hospital near Daulatabad chowk. Recognizing the urgency, Exempt Head Constable (EHC) Surendra and driver Constable Jai Bhagwan escorted the vehicle.

En route, the woman gave birth. Both mother and child were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed they are safe and healthy. The family, working as laborers in Hayatpur, expressed their gratitude to the Gurugram Police.

