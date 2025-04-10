Left Menu

Miracle Birth: Baby Delivered En Route to Hospital with Police Assistance

A woman gave birth inside a car with the help of Gurugram police while en route to a hospital. The police quickly assisted and ensured the safety of the newborn and the mother. Both are reported to be healthy. The family expressed gratitude to the police for their timely help.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 10-04-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 22:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable turn of events, a woman delivered her baby inside a car with the support of Gurugram's emergency response vehicle (ERV) as it helped the family reach a hospital, authorities confirmed.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday morning when a car carrying the expectant mother approached a police team for directions to the nearest hospital near Daulatabad chowk. Recognizing the urgency, Exempt Head Constable (EHC) Surendra and driver Constable Jai Bhagwan escorted the vehicle.

En route, the woman gave birth. Both mother and child were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed they are safe and healthy. The family, working as laborers in Hayatpur, expressed their gratitude to the Gurugram Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

