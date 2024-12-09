Left Menu

FSB Cracks Down on Alleged Fraud Ring Aiding Ex-Georgian Minister

Russia's FSB has detained 11 individuals linked to international call centres alleged to support former Georgian Defence Minister David Kezerashvili. The operation, stretching internationally, reportedly operated for Kezerashvili, who resides in London. Among the detained is an Israeli-Ukrainian individual heading one of these call centres.

Updated: 09-12-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 10:34 IST
In a significant crackdown, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has apprehended 11 individuals involved in an international network of call centres. This network allegedly operated in the interest of David Kezerashvili, a former Georgian Minister of Defence who now resides in London.

The detained individuals include the head of one call centre, with ties to both Israel and Ukraine, highlighting the international reach of this operation. Russian news outlet RIA reported these developments recently, with the FSB characterizing the activities as illegal.

The call centres' connection to Kezerashvili suggests a broader context of financial and geopolitical undercurrents, as investigations continue to unfold in what appears to be a far-reaching fraud ring.

