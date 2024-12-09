Tensions Soar: Taiwan's Military on High Alert Amid China's Provocative Moves

Taiwan has heightened its military alert level and established an emergency response center in reaction to China's recent military maneuvers. China has designated seven zones of reserved airspace and moved naval fleets and coastguard boats closer to the island, escalating regional tensions.

The Chinese government, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has been expected to conduct military exercises following Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's trip to the Pacific. This tour included visits to Hawaii and Guam, and sources had indicated China's plans to assert its military presence in response.

Taiwan's military forces have been put on combat readiness, strategically positioned to monitor any further developments. Meanwhile, Taiwan's defense ministry has warned that unilateral provocative actions from China threaten peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region, urging for restraint and international diplomatic support.

(With inputs from agencies.)