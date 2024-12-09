Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over Unpaid Salaries of Mission Shakti Workers in Odisha

Women support staff under Mission Shakti demonstrated against the non-payment of salaries outside the Assembly. The BJD criticized the BJP government for withholding salaries. Protesters expressed fears over job termination, while political leaders debated responsibility and urged the release of funds for the affected workers.

09-12-2024
Protest Erupts Over Unpaid Salaries of Mission Shakti Workers in Odisha
Hundreds of women employed under the Mission Shakti department of Odisha staged a protest outside the Assembly on Monday, demanding their unpaid salaries. Led by the Bihar Janata Dal (BJD), the opposition blamed the ruling BJP government for witholding salaries of around 60,000 women engaged with women self-help groups (SHGs).

During Zero Hour in the Assembly, Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik criticized the BJP-led state government, highlighting how women recruited by the former BJD administration now feared job terminations. She stressed that the BJP halted payments immediately after taking office, affecting positions like MBK, Bank Mitras, LSPs, and more appointed under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission guidelines.

In response, BJP member Manas Dutta retaliated, holding the former BJD government accountable for not extending service agreements that ended in April. Meanwhile, the protest, organized by All Odisha GPLF Mission Shakti workers, spotlighted the plight of the women as their salaries remained unpaid for nine months. Efforts are ongoing, with Biju Shramik Samukhya Sangha and Cuttack's Mayor meeting the demonstrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

