Ukraine's Sovereign Choice: France's Stance on Peace Talks

Ukraine retains the sovereign right to determine its readiness to engage in negotiations with Russia regarding the ongoing conflict, according to France's acting Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. Speaking on Monday, Barrot reiterated France's established position on the matter.

Amidst comments from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who urged immediate ceasefire and negotiations over the weekend, Barrot emphasized on franceinfo radio that a fortified Ukraine also aligns with the strategic interests of the United States.

Barrot's statements underscore the need for Kyiv to negotiate from a position of power, reinforcing European support for Ukraine's sovereignty in the face of external pressures.

