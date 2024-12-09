Left Menu

Ukraine's Sovereign Choice: France's Stance on Peace Talks

France's acting Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, emphasized that Ukraine should decide when to negotiate with Russia, ensuring it does so from a position of strength. This reiterates France's position amid U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's call for an immediate ceasefire and talks, highlighting the importance of Ukrainian strength for U.S. interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:33 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
Ukraine retains the sovereign right to determine its readiness to engage in negotiations with Russia regarding the ongoing conflict, according to France's acting Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. Speaking on Monday, Barrot reiterated France's established position on the matter.

Amidst comments from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who urged immediate ceasefire and negotiations over the weekend, Barrot emphasized on franceinfo radio that a fortified Ukraine also aligns with the strategic interests of the United States.

Barrot's statements underscore the need for Kyiv to negotiate from a position of power, reinforcing European support for Ukraine's sovereignty in the face of external pressures.

