Ukraine's Sovereign Choice: France's Stance on Peace Talks
France's acting Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, emphasized that Ukraine should decide when to negotiate with Russia, ensuring it does so from a position of strength. This reiterates France's position amid U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's call for an immediate ceasefire and talks, highlighting the importance of Ukrainian strength for U.S. interests.
Ukraine retains the sovereign right to determine its readiness to engage in negotiations with Russia regarding the ongoing conflict, according to France's acting Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. Speaking on Monday, Barrot reiterated France's established position on the matter.
Amidst comments from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who urged immediate ceasefire and negotiations over the weekend, Barrot emphasized on franceinfo radio that a fortified Ukraine also aligns with the strategic interests of the United States.
Barrot's statements underscore the need for Kyiv to negotiate from a position of power, reinforcing European support for Ukraine's sovereignty in the face of external pressures.
