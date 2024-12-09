Israeli Forces' Temporary Presence Sparks Debate on Security

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has deemed the deployment of Israeli forces into Syrian territory as a 'limited, temporary' measure. This strategy aims to maintain Israel's security in the face of uncertainty following Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's fall.

At a Jerusalem news conference, Saar emphasized that Israel's primary concern remains its security. He assured the public that the presence of Israeli forces was a calculated step to safeguard national interests during tumultuous times.

Additionally, Saar touched upon the stagnant negotiations with Hamas over hostages in Gaza. While he refrained from providing specifics, he noted that indirect discussions persist, fostering a sense of cautious optimism for a potential breakthrough in talks.

