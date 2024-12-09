Left Menu

Israeli Forces' Temporary Presence Sparks Debate on Security

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar addresses the temporary presence of Israeli forces in Syria, emphasizing its necessity for Israel's security amid regional instability. He also mentions ongoing but stalled negotiations with Hamas regarding hostages in Gaza, expressing cautious optimism for future progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has deemed the deployment of Israeli forces into Syrian territory as a 'limited, temporary' measure. This strategy aims to maintain Israel's security in the face of uncertainty following Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's fall.

At a Jerusalem news conference, Saar emphasized that Israel's primary concern remains its security. He assured the public that the presence of Israeli forces was a calculated step to safeguard national interests during tumultuous times.

Additionally, Saar touched upon the stagnant negotiations with Hamas over hostages in Gaza. While he refrained from providing specifics, he noted that indirect discussions persist, fostering a sense of cautious optimism for a potential breakthrough in talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

