Tamil Nadu Blocks Tungsten Mining Rights in Landmark Resolution

In a decisive move, the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday passed a resolution urging the central government to revoke tungsten mining rights granted to Hindustan Zinc Limited within the state. The decision followed a heated debate in the legislative assembly.

Chief Minister M K Stalin made a strong intervention during the discussion, resolutely opposing the proposed mining project. He emphasized that permitting tungsten mining would jeopardize local livelihoods and have detrimental impacts on the environment. In a bold declaration, Stalin stated that if the project were allowed to proceed, he would resign from his position as Chief Minister.

The resolution, introduced by State Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, gained unanimous approval in the assembly, with even the BJP refraining from opposing it at the introductory stage. Tensions rose after allegations from Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the ruling party of inaction for 10 months until public protests intensified in the impacted areas of Melur in Madurai.

