Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Blocks Tungsten Mining Rights in Landmark Resolution

The Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution urging the central government to cancel tungsten mining rights granted to Hindustan Zinc Limited. Chief Minister M K Stalin firmly opposed the mining project, citing environmental and livelihood concerns, and declared his refusal to permit such activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:12 IST
Tamil Nadu Blocks Tungsten Mining Rights in Landmark Resolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday passed a resolution urging the central government to revoke tungsten mining rights granted to Hindustan Zinc Limited within the state. The decision followed a heated debate in the legislative assembly.

Chief Minister M K Stalin made a strong intervention during the discussion, resolutely opposing the proposed mining project. He emphasized that permitting tungsten mining would jeopardize local livelihoods and have detrimental impacts on the environment. In a bold declaration, Stalin stated that if the project were allowed to proceed, he would resign from his position as Chief Minister.

The resolution, introduced by State Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, gained unanimous approval in the assembly, with even the BJP refraining from opposing it at the introductory stage. Tensions rose after allegations from Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the ruling party of inaction for 10 months until public protests intensified in the impacted areas of Melur in Madurai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024