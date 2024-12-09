Iran Seeks Diplomatic Inroads in Post-Assad Syria

Iran has initiated direct communication with the new leadership in Syria following the ousting of its ally Bashar al-Assad. According to a senior Iranian official, the move aims to prevent hostile relations between the nations. The swift advance of a militia alliance, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a former al-Qaeda affiliate, marked a significant turning point for the Middle East. Assad's departure removed a key point of influence for Iran and Russia in the Arab world. Post-Assad, Iran expressed its desire for continued relations with Damascus, urging for an inclusive government representing all Syrian societal segments.

Despite concerns about losing sway in Syria, Iranian officials assured that there is no panic. Tehran actively seeks diplomatic engagements with factions within Syria's new ruling group whose views align more closely with Iran's. The major concern for Iran is whether the successor to Assad will distance Syria from Iranian influence, a scenario Iran wishes to avoid.

A post-Assad Syria may disrupt Hezbollah's land supply route and curtail Iran's primary access to the Mediterranean, affecting its frontline with Israel. Iranian leaders, facing the loss of a vital ally and Trump’s return to the White House, show readiness to engage with Syria's new leaders. This engagement is pivotal for stabilizing ties and curtailing regional tensions. Tehran has opened contacts with two groups inside Syria's new leadership, with the interaction levels to be assessed soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)