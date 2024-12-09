Tensions Rise as Lingayat Seer Challenges Prohibitory Orders in Belagavi

The Lingayat leader, Jayamruthyunjaya Swami, has openly criticized the recent imposition of prohibitory orders in Belagavi. These orders coincide with the commencement of the Karnataka legislature's winter session.

The seer had organized a tractor rally as part of initiatives advocating for the Panchamasali community. However, these plans were disrupted as the district administration enforced restrictions, barring tractors from entering the town.

The seer, who has championed the cause since 2012, aims to reclassify the community from 3B to the 2A category, enhancing their government education and job reservations from 5% to 15%.

