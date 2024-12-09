Left Menu

Police Hunt for Stalking Suspect in Bhiwandi

Authorities in Bhiwandi, Thane district, are searching for a 25-year-old man and two teenagers accused of stalking a 14-year-old girl. The incidents allegedly happened from December 3 to December 7. An FIR has been filed under multiple charges, and police are seeking the main suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:52 IST
Police Hunt for Stalking Suspect in Bhiwandi
police stations Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In the Thane district, law enforcement officials are actively searching for a 25-year-old man suspected of stalking a 14-year-old schoolgirl, alongside two teenage boys.

The alleged incidents, which occurred between December 3 and December 7, involved the accused following the girl and making inappropriate remarks as she traveled from school to her home.

An FIR has been registered citing violations of sections 78 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as under the POCSO Act. The police have also summoned the parents of the juvenile suspects while the search for the main accused continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024