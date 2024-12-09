Police Hunt for Stalking Suspect in Bhiwandi
Authorities in Bhiwandi, Thane district, are searching for a 25-year-old man and two teenagers accused of stalking a 14-year-old girl. The incidents allegedly happened from December 3 to December 7. An FIR has been filed under multiple charges, and police are seeking the main suspect.
In the Thane district, law enforcement officials are actively searching for a 25-year-old man suspected of stalking a 14-year-old schoolgirl, alongside two teenage boys.
The alleged incidents, which occurred between December 3 and December 7, involved the accused following the girl and making inappropriate remarks as she traveled from school to her home.
An FIR has been registered citing violations of sections 78 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as under the POCSO Act. The police have also summoned the parents of the juvenile suspects while the search for the main accused continues.
